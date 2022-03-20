Teenagers from Cainsville injured in rollover crash

Local News March 20, 2022 KTTN News
Rollover Crash
Residents from Cainsville were injured as the result of a pickup truck overturning two miles south of Blythedale on March 19th at 12:05 am.

The Highway Patrol reports the 17-year-old boy who was driving sustained serious injuries. The passenger, 18-year-old Leon Nobles, received minor injuries. They were taken to the Harrison County Community Hospital in Bethany.

The pickup traveled east on East 177th Street before reportedly failing to properly negotiate a curve. The vehicle began sliding, ran off the east side of the road, overturned, and came to rest on its driver’s side. Extensive damage was reported for the truck.

The Patrol notes the driver and passenger did not wear a seat belt.

