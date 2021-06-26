Ragan-Hickman American Legion Auxiliary hosting annual 4th of July Breakfast and Bake Sale

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Ragan-Hickman American Legion Auxiliary is once again hosting their 4th of July Breakfast and Bake Sale.

The only change is that the event will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021, from 6:00 am to 10:30 am at the Ragan-Hickman American Legion Community Building in Mercer. Members will be serving Biscuits & Gravy, Sausage, Bacon, and Pancakes, for the price of a free-will donation, with the proceeds going toward buying grave markers for veterans at the cemeteries in Mercer County.

The event will be held at the Ragan-Hickman American Legion Community Building at 14390 State Street, in Mercer.

