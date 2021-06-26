Ragan-Hickman American Legion Auxiliary hosting annual 4th of July Breakfast and Bake Sale

Local News June 26, 2021June 26, 2021 KTTN News
Breakfast
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

The Ragan-Hickman American Legion Auxiliary is once again hosting their 4th of July Breakfast and Bake Sale.

The only change is that the event will be held on Saturday, July 3, 2021, from 6:00 am to 10:30 am at the Ragan-Hickman American Legion Community Building in Mercer.  Members will be serving Biscuits & Gravy, Sausage, Bacon, and Pancakes, for the price of a free-will donation, with the proceeds going toward buying grave markers for veterans at the cemeteries in Mercer County.

The event will be held at the Ragan-Hickman American Legion Community Building at 14390 State Street, in Mercer. 

 

Post Views: 22
Share
Tweet
Reddit
Share
Pin
Share
0 Shares

Sharing

Tags

, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

http://www.kttn.com

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.