Trenton Park Board appoints committee members; announces the opening of ADA playground

Trenton Park Board President Duane Helmandollar appointed members to committees on Tuesday evening, November 3rdat an unofficial meeting due to a lack of a quorum. Only four members were in attendance, including Helmandollar. Others were Vice President Andy Cox, Curtis Crawford, and John Hamilton.

Pool Committee members are Cox, Beth Mack, and Derek Miller. Grounds Committee members are Gary Schuett and Mary Peterson. Facilities Committee members are Crawford, Lynda Lynch, and Hamilton. Cox, Schuett, and Crawford will head their respective committees.

Helmandollar said the heads and other members who want to will help with the budget. He asked members to take note of things to be improved or done in park areas.

Park Superintendent David Shockley reported the ADA playground at Eastside Park is open. The Park Department poured the sidewalk going into the ADA playground as well as the sitting area with a bench. The fence, border, rubber mulch, and swings have been installed. The only thing left is to install a gate on the east side of the playground and a red fence cap. Shockley noted the Park Department should receive the fence cap next week.

He reported the batting cage nets have been taken down to prepare for winter. The irrigation for Johnson and Griffin fields as well as bathrooms at those fields and Burleigh Grimes have been winterized. The pool and bathroom attached to its chemical building have also been winterized.

The disc golf sponsorship sign has been installed next to the launch pad for holes number 1 and 10.

