BTC Bank announces the launch of “Funding Futures” fundraising campaign

A BTC Bank non-profit organization, BTC Area Youth Benefit Corporation, has announced the launch of the Funding Futures fundraising campaign.

The pandemic has limited the corporation’s ability to host its typical fundraising events this year. The corporation hopes to raise $20,000 during Funding Futures, so it can continue to fulfill the financial needs of youth and youth programs in the area.

Corporation Coordinator Ashley Woody says the support of local businesses and community members throughout the years has allowed the non-profit to support activities and programs that give youth an opportunity to learn, grow, and empower them to become community leaders.

The BTC Area Youth Benefit Corporation has donated more than $100,000 to youth in the BTC Bank service areas since 2013. That has provided funding for things like the Washington Leadership Conference for FFA students, anti-bullying and anti-drug assemblies, back to school fairs, athletics, youth fishing days with law enforcement, and activities and resources for schools.

The corporation is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization, which makes donations tax-deductible. Donations can be made at the BTC Area Youth Benefit Corporation website. Checks can be mailed to 3606 Miller Street in Bethany, Missouri 64424.

