North 65 Center to serve Thanksgiving meals

Thanksgiving meals will be served at the North 65 Center in Trenton.

Dine-in meals will be served on November 18th from 11 o’clock to 12:30. Grab ’n’ go meals can be picked up at the front door of the center that day from 11:30 to noon.

Individuals delivering meals to vehicles will observe safety procedures by wearing masks and using hand sanitizer.

The suggested donation for the meals on November 18th for individuals 60 years old and older is $5 and for those younger than 60 $7.

No reservations need to be made for dine-in. Grab ’n’ go meals should be ordered by November 13th by calling the North 65 Center at 359-3058.

