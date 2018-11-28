Three go before judge in Associate Division of Grundy County court

Among cases in Associate Division of Grundy County Circuit Court on Tuesday.

Rural Trenton resident Harold Lee Knight pleaded guilty to charges of driving while intoxicated and an amended charge of defective equipment. With a plea bargain agreement, the court imposed a fine of $500 for the DWI and $200 for defective equipment. He’s also to donate $100 to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Fund and pay recoupment fees of $98.00. Court costs also were assessed in the two cases heard Tuesday by Special Gary Ravens.

On a different plea agreement, Judge Ravens sentenced Christopher Robert Branam of Mooresville to ten days in the Grundy County Detention Center. Branam had pleaded guilty to a violation of an order of protection for an adult. Branan was given credit for time served in jail and he is to donate $100 to the Grundy County Law Enforcement Fund.

In a previous court case heard by Special Judge Matthew Krohn, Brandon Wade Maberry of Trenton was sentenced to 15 days in the Grundy County Jail and given credit for time served. A plea agreement was followed by the court.

Maberry had pleaded guilty to misdemeanor possession of a controlled substance. He was to pay $450 as a boarding bill for the time in jail.