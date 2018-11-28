Chula teenager injured when car slides off icy roadway

A boy from Chula was injured Tuesday afternoon when the car he was driving went off a lettered road after traveling over an ice patch.

Sixteen-year-old Ash Chappell of Chula was taken by private vehicle to Hedrick Medical Center with minor injuries.

Chappell was northbound on Route V when he over-corrected after hitting a patch of ice causing the car to travel off the west side of the road where it struck an embankment and overturned coming to a stop on its roof.

The patrol reported he was wearing a seat belt in the late afternoon accident.