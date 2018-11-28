Chillicothe FFA students compete in area Speaking Contests

Chillicothe FFA students recently participated in the Area II Fall Speaking Contest in Gallatin.

Kaylee Lewis competed in the Missouri Farm Bureau Contest, Madelyn Wilford competed in the Missouri Pork Producers Contest, Sydney Baxter competed in the Missouri Institute of Cooperatives, Rachel Holt competed in the Missouri Teach Ag, Matt Hawkins competed in the Missouri Soil and Water Conservation, Montana Plattner competed in the Missouri Cattleman’s, Maggie Pfaff competed in the Missouri Sheep Producers, Macy Gutshall competed in the Missouri Pet Breeders, Josie Reeter competed in the Missouri Quarter Horse, and Garrett Cramer competed in the Missouri Young Farmers speech contest.

Kaylee, Madelyn, Matt, Rachel, Macy, Maggie, Josie, and Garrett moved on to the district competition on November 14, 2018.

Chillicothe FFA students also participated in the Northwest District Fall Speaking Contest in Cameron.

Kaylee Lewis competed in the Missouri Farm Bureau Contest, Madelyn Wilford competed in the Missouri Pork Producers Contest, Rachel Holt competed in the Missouri Teach Ag, Matt Hawkins competed in the Missouri Soil and Water Conservation, Maggie Pfaff competed in the Missouri Sheep Producers, Macy Gutshall competed in the Missouri Pet Breeders, Josie Reeter competed in the Missouri Quarter Horse, and Garrett Cramer competed in the Missouri Young Farmers speech contest. Garrett received second place in the Young Farmers competition.

Kaylee received first place in the Missouri Farm Bureau competition and will compete at the state level on December 2, 2018, in Lake Ozark, Missouri, Rachel received first place in the Missouri Farm Bureau competition and will compete at the state level on December 2, 2018, in Lake Ozark. Maggie received first place in the Missouri Sheep Producers competition and will compete at the state level on December 2, 2018, in Lake Ozark.