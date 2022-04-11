Services: Thomas Shane Grooms

Reddit Share Pin Share Share WhatsApp Print 0 Shares

Thomas Shane Grooms, born May 10th, 1972, unexpectedly passed away at his home in the early hours of April 4th, 2022. He was 49 years old, one month shy of his 50th birthday.

Shane was born in Hood River, Oregon with his twin sister, Sonja, to Annis and Edward Grooms, the 6th and 7th children of the family. He moved to Pleasanton, Iowa as a child, then to Princeton, MO. Shane graduated from Princeton R-V in 1990 and went on to complete his EMT training. He worked at North Harrison Ambulance District before transferring to Mercer County Ambulance District, as a paramedic. He served for 29 years in EMS. Shane was a pillar of his community, also serving as county commissioner for approximately twenty years. He touched countless lives in his years of service and will long be remembered by those friends, patients, and families.

Shane became a father in 1995 when his daughter, Melody, was born. On May 19th, 2001, he married Linda Chase Grooms, a 20-year union that brought two more children, Nicholas and Elizabeth, into the world. Shane was immensely proud of his children, celebrating their accomplishments with great joy (and often tears). He was a loving father, always wanting the best for his children, ready to offer a word of love and encouragement, support, and advice when they needed him.

Shane was a man of compassion and sentimentality who felt everything deeply. He loved music and was a member of the men’s quartet The Groomsmen, enjoyed literature, and was a bit of a history buff, especially about his family and community.

Shane was preceded in death by his mother, Annis Grooms, father Edward Grooms, brother, Michael Flora, and infant sister, Melody Ann Grooms.

Shane leaves behind his wife, Linda; children, Melody (Jordan Souders), Nicholas, and Elizabeth; brothers Roscoe (Nonette) Flora, Edward Flora, Anthony Flora, Donald Flora, Sam Grooms, and Burke Grooms; sisters Sonja Grooms (Dena Schooler) and Melissa Rios (Guillermo); as well as aunts and uncles, countless cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

Shane has been cremated under the direction of Roberson Funeral home, Princeton, MO.

Memorial Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. Thursday, April 14 at the United Methodist Church, Princeton, MO under the direction of Roberson Funeral Home, Princeton, MO. Lunch will follow. Inurnment will be held at a later date. There is no scheduled family visitation. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Shane Grooms Memorial Scholarship Fund in care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673.

