Audrey Danielson of Kirksville helped save lives by recently hosting an American Red Cross blood drive and earned a $1,000 scholarship as a result of her lifesaving efforts.

As part of the Red Cross Leaders Save Lives winter program, the Kirksville High School student hosted a blood drive at The Crossing on Dec. 30, which collected 34 blood donations and seven first time donors. As a result, Danielson was entered in a drawing to win a scholarship and was chosen as a winner. Danielson also awarded a gift card.

Danielson plays softball at Kirksville High School and it was through the sport that she connected with Red Cross account manager Amanda Clark. Clark suggested a way for Danielson to get involved and help her community.

“Amanda encouraged me to be involved in the Leaders Save Lives program,” said Danielson. “I was more-than-willing to learn more, and it sounded like a great way to help, especially during a pandemic. I started on it immediately and felt like I was doing what needed to be done. I worried that with the crazy year we had, not enough blood was being donated. Amanda was wonderful in helping me check off each step and assist in any way needed while also doing anything I asked of her. I gained leadership experience, and more confidence in things like meeting new staff, introducing myself, and thanking them for helping with my event.”

Helping organize a blood drive in the Kirksville community was something that interested Danielson. She is also currently enrolled in a Phlebotomy Technician class and the drive was a great way to examine blood draws. Danielson hopes to continue her softball career and enroll in a four-year college in the Fall of 2021. She offered advice for her fellow high school students that are interested in joining the Leaders Save Lives program.

“If it is something you are considering, do it,” said Danielson. “Not only does the Red Cross guide you through, but you are making a difference in so many lives. You can do it even with a busy schedule. I work at a pharmacy around 15-20 hours a week, give pitching lessons, do workouts for pitching, and am enrolled in high school/dual credit courses and still pulled it off while exceeding my drive goal of 25 to 47 units collected! I loved seeing everyone that was willing to contribute – from donating to taking temperatures, helping set up, or even by sharing my Facebook, Snapchat, or Instagram posts.”

