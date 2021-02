Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

The Livingston County Library in Chillicothe will present a program on how to research a home.

“Love Your House” will start on the Livingston County Library YouTube channel on Friday evening, February 12th at 6 o’clock. Viewers can learn to use maps, newspapers, and directories to find out who lived in their home and what was there before the house was built.

Contact Kirsten Mouton at the Livingston County Library for more information about February 12th’s program at 660-646-0547.

