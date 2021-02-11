Life Options Green Hills to host “baby shower” to benefit the center

Reddit Share Pin Share 1 Shares

A baby shower will be held at Life Options Green Hills at 1433 Lulu Street in Trenton on February 12th. Donations of new baby items can be dropped off at the center from 10 until 2 o’clock.

The center’s most-needed items include diapers, unscented wipes, baby bath towels, washcloths, baby bath products, clothes up to 24 months, infant toys, board books, nursing pads, and diaper cream. An Amazon wish list is available at this link. Items bought through Amazon on the wish list will be shipped directly to the center.

Donors can honk, and someone will pick up donations from vehicles. Donors can also come inside, visit, and tour Life Options Green Hills. Anyone who cannot come by at the time of February 12th’s baby shower can schedule a time to drop off donations.

Related