Grundy County Commission receives update on streambank stabilization project

The Grundy County Commission received an update on August 31st on the streambank stabilization project near the Thompson River Bridge on Highway 6.

Shannon Howe with the Howe Company reminded the commission they had opened bids on August 3rd, and the bids were good for 60 days. No action was taken on bids that day.

Howe said the company with the lowest bid was concerned about rock prices. The company with the lowest bid was Binder Irrigation of Table Rock, Nebraska. Its base bid was $575,030.40.

Two other companies submitted bids. They were MS Contracting of Chillicothe with a base bid of $708,320 and Lehman Construction of California, Missouri, with a base bid of $1,387,266. Howe explained the base bid included bringing rock to the project, piling the rock, and excavating.

Each company also submitted two add alternates. Add alternate one involves sloping the channel banks back to stabilize the slope. Add alternate two involves cover soil and grading with turf mat to be more resistant to erosion.

It was previously reported the Grundy County Industrial Development Corporation and Missouri Department of Transportation could split in half the 25% cost share of the project. The Natural Resources Conservation Service could fund the other 75% of the project. An estimate for the cost earlier in the project planning was $350,000.

Chris Hoffman with the IDC said the group had gotten commitments from local entities to help with the match on the project, but the group could raise more money if it had to.

The Missouri Highways and Transportation Commission is to meet on September 7th. Jackie Soptic with the IDC said an IDC representative could attend the meeting if it would be helpful.

Howe said the contractor could bill frequently, so there would be smaller amounts.

Dennis Speichinger with NRCS noted about $130,000 in additional funds had been requested for the streambank stabilization project. The NRCS is waiting on word from the Department of Natural Resources before a decision is made, and the matter will go to the national level.

Soptic, in answering a question from Howe, said she has confidence the funding will come somehow. She mentioned that elected officials understand the importance of the project, which has become community-based.

Hoffman commented the cut inland near the Thompson River had increased this summer. He said this project would be preventative and save the Missouri Department of Transportation millions of dollars in the future.

