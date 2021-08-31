Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Information has been released on Trenton High School’s Homecoming which will run September 13 through 17 and have an outer space alien-themed event.

Spirit Week will include teams being announced at a pep rally on September 15 at 6 pm in the evening with a bonfire to follow.

THS will be dismissed on September 17 at 1:07 pm. The Homecoming Parade will start at 2 pm, and any organization or sport interested in being in the parade should sign up in the school office. The THS varsity football team will play Putnam County in the Homecoming game at 7 pm that night, and a dance will be held from 9 pm to 11:30 pm.

Spirit Week will also include theme days:

September 13th is Pajama Day

September 14th is Neon Day

September 15th is Alien Day

September 16th is Reflective Day

September 17th is Black Out Day

Staff will host a door decorating contest beginning September 8 with judging to be held on September 13.

