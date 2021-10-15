Four area health departments report on new cases of COVID-19

Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

Fourteen COVID-19 cases have been added in Daviess County since September 30th. The health department reports the total is 986.

The number of active cases is down three to eight. The active cases involve three residents who are 40 to 59 years old, two who are 19 or younger, two who are at least 60, and one who is 20 to 39. Two active cases were fully vaccinated. There are no COVID-19-related hospitalizations and 17 deaths reported for Daviess County. Thirty percent of the population has completed vaccination.

COVID-19 cases have increased in Mercer County, with one more confirmed case and three more probable cases. The health department on October 14th reported 232 confirmed and 268 probable cases. Fifteen cases were active, and 10 COVID-19-related deaths had been reported. There was 34.5% of Mercer County residents completing vaccination.

The Sullivan County Health Department confirmed four additional COVID-19 cases on October 14th, bringing the total to 1,215. Twenty-five cases were active. As of October 13th, 37% of Sullivan County had completed a vaccine series.

The Livingston County Health Center reports three COVID-19 cases have been added since October 12th. There are 2,352 total confirmed cases. The number of active cases stayed at 17.

