Princeton Board of Education approve bus routes and federal programs and homeless coordinator duties for principal

Local News October 15, 2021October 15, 2021 KTTN News
Princeton R-5 School District website 2021 -2022
The Princeton R-5 Board of Education on October 11th approved Federal Programs and Homeless Coordinator duties to the elementary principal. Bus routes were also approved.

The board allowed public input on an application for a United States Department of Agriculture Rural Development grant for the purchase of an electric school bus.

It was announced parent-teacher conferences for Princeton will be held on October 28th from 1 to 7 o’clock. There will be no school on October 29th.

After a closed session, it was announced the board approved hiring Terry Wilson as a food cashier.

