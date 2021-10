Reddit Share Pin Share 0 Shares

The Grundy County Commission will discuss the streambank stabilization project and insurance next week.

The commission will meet with the Howe Company and Binder Irrigation at the courthouse in Trenton on October 19 at 9 a.m. regarding streambank stabilization, Aaron Ambrose with Connell Insurance at 10 o’clock, and Darrell Decker with United Healthcare Insurance at 11 o’clock.

The agenda for October 19 meeting also includes Grundy County Road and Bridge at 8:30.

