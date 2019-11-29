Unemployment rates in Northern Missouri remain steady

Grundy County’s unemployment rate for October is steady with September but it’s lower than the figures reported for August and July.

The latest statistics are for October which indicated Grundy County had 102 on unemployment out of a civilian labor force of 4,400. That’s a jobless rate of two point three percent. For the previous month, Grundy County’s rate was two point four percent which is the result of 101 on unemployment out of the labor force of nearly 4,300. Looking further back, Grundy County had a jobless rate in August of three-point seven percent and in July, it was four point nine percent.

Statewide, the October unemployment rate is three point one percent which is the same as in September. Among area counties in October, the rates ranged from three-point three percent in Linn County down to one point nine percent in Mercer County. Others include Sullivan 2.8%, Carroll 2.7%, Putnam 2.6%, and Harrison at 2.5%. The rest of the area includes Daviess 2.3%, Caldwell 2.1%, Livingston and Chariton are both at 2%.

Reddit Share Email Pin Share 2 Shares