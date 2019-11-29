Audio: Coon Creek Baptist Church serves annual Thanksgiving meal

With the cooperative efforts of many, an estimated 640 Thanksgiving Day meals were delivered or eaten at the Union Coon Creek Baptist Church. One of the coordinators for the annual project is Diana Crawford of Trenton.

Mrs. Crawford noted some of the meals were delivered to people who were“shut-ins” The Thanksgiving meal tradition is a cooperative effort of many people and churches. Crawford recognized her husband, Pastor Doug Crawford, in coordinating the routes for delivery of meals; and Ida Lee Little for coordinating the kitchen work. She also reviewed the volume of food prepared which included turkeys, green beans, mashed potatoes, homemade noodles, hot rolls, and pies.

Diana Crawford of the Union Coon Creek Baptist Church, west of Trenton, is reviewing the 24th annual Thanksgiving Day meals. While the meals were free, donations were accepted to help pay expenses.

