The Grundy County Sheriff’s Office reports the arrest of a Trenton woman on a capias warrant on a probation violation on two felony charges of possession of a controlled substance except for 35 grams or less of marijuana.

The Raytown Police Department arrested 22-year-old Kelsey Renee Howard on Tuesday. Bond is $10,000 with 10% cash approved, and her probation was suspended.

Howard is scheduled for Division One of Grundy County Circuit Court June 13th.