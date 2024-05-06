Share To Your Social Network

Daniel Wayne Berry, beloved father, brother, and friend, peacefully passed away on April 26th, 2024, at Mercy Hospital in Joplin, MO, leaving behind a legacy of love.

Dan was born on April 6th in Trenton, Missouri, to Weldon and Marcia Berry. Growing up in Trenton, he excelled in sports, particularly basketball. Though he ventured away from Trenton, he always held his hometown close to his heart, cherishing connections with friends and family, especially his fellow Trenton High School class of ’77 graduates.

Dan earned his bachelor’s degree from Southwest Missouri State University and his MBA from Baker University. He embarked on a fulfilling career in banking, where his unwavering dedication and genuine care for others left a lasting mark.

Sports held a special place in Dan’s heart, especially his love for the Kansas City Chiefs, Royals, and Mizzou. But he wasn’t just a spectator; he loved getting involved. Whether it was playing recreational softball and basketball for fun or hitting the golf course with his buddies, Dan embraced the spirit of all sports. March Madness tournaments were another highlight, where he’d dive into the excitement with his chosen brothers. Weekends were dedicated to being there for his kids, both on the sidelines and as their coach. Cherished memories of Sundays at Arrowhead Stadium, throwing (as well as catching) the first pitch at a Royals game, and the profound joy of fatherhood added richness to Dan’s life.

A devoted community supporter, Dan actively participated in various organizations. He served diligently in the Mission Chamber of Commerce, advocating for local businesses and fostering community bonds. Additionally, as a member of the Optimist Club, he contributed to initiatives empowering youth and promoting optimism throughout the community.

Dan’s warm demeanor, infectious smile, and quick wit endeared him to all who crossed his path. His home was a welcoming haven for friends and family alike, with his children, Erica and Jackson, at its center.

In addition to his children, Dan is survived by his brother Don and Beth Berry, along with a niece, nephew, aunt, cousins, and his chosen brothers in life. He is preceded in death by his brother David Berry, mother Marcia Berry, and father Weldon Berry.

A celebration of Dan’s life will be held at Resthaven Mortuary in Trenton, Missouri, on May 11th at 1 pm, with a family visitation period from 12 pm to 1 pm preceding the service. At the celebration of Dan’s life, friends and family are welcome to share stories and memories, honoring the life and legacy of a beloved father, brother, and friend. Following the service, a private family burial will take place. Instead of flowers, the family kindly requests that donations be made to the American Brain Foundation in Dan Berry’s honor. Contributions to this foundation support vital research and initiatives aimed at understanding and treating neurological diseases.

Related