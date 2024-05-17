Mercer County Health Department to hold Annual 5K and Bike Rodeo July 17

Share To Your Social Network

The Mercer County Health Department will hold its Annual 5K and Bike Rodeo this summer. The event will be at the Mercer County Fairgrounds in Princeton on July 17.

Free bike helmet fittings will be offered, and registration will begin at 6:30 p.m. The bike rodeo for children will start at 7 p.m.

The 5K run/walk will start after the bike rodeo. It is open to all ages. The route is a loop around the old softball fields. Participants will complete three and a half laps around the loop.

There will be prize drawings, snow cones, and water.

Call the Mercer County Health Department at 660-748-3630 to register for the bike rodeo and 5K on July 17. A link to register is also available on the health department’s Facebook page.

