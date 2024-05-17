Gallatin R-5 Board of Education approves bus lease transaction and staff changes

Share To Your Social Network

The Gallatin R-5 Board of Education approved a resolution on May 16 that authorized a lease transaction for a bus lease purchase.

Two bids were approved. One was from the C and C Group to install key fobs in the district. The other was from Maven Mechanical to upgrade air conditioning in the high school building.

The board approved an amended 2024-2025 Classified Salary Schedule for Group B.

The 2024 list of graduating seniors was approved as presented.

The 2024 Summer School Handbook and staff list were also approved as presented.

After a closed session, the board accepted the resignations of Science Teacher Angel Michael and Counselor Deanna Wiederholt. Michael’s resignation will be effective at the end of the 2023-2024 school year, and Wiederholt’s will be effective June 30.

The board offered teaching positions to Kelsey Maxwell and Taylor Croy for the 2024-2025 school year.

Summer custodian positions were offered to Brett Hemry, Payton Feiden, and Peyton Johnson.

An extra-duty drumline position was offered to Payton Dollins for the 2024-2025 school year.

