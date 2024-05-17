Free chronic disease self-management program in Gallatin begins May 28

Share To Your Social Network

A free chronic disease self-management program will be held in Gallatin. The six-week program will be held at the Mary Immaculate Catholic Church on Tuesdays from 1 p.m. to 3:30 p.m. from May 28 to July 2.

The sessions are designed for individuals living with one or more chronic conditions and their caregivers. They address an array of health problems and self-management behaviors that cut across different chronic illnesses, such as arthritis, fibromyalgia, depression, heart disease, and diabetes.

The goal is to help individuals better manage their symptoms by learning self-management skills and techniques, such as action planning, healthy eating, and communicating with their healthcare team.

University of Missouri Extension will partner with the Northwest Missouri Regional Arthritis Center for the program from late May to early July.

A link to register for the self-management sessions is available on the Daviess County Health Department’s Facebook page.

