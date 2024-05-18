Trenton R-9 School District recognizes employees for years of service and achievements

Trenton R-9 School District employees were recognized on May 17 with Trenton Middle School Counselor, Leslie Woodard, named the district’s Teacher of the Year.
Other staff members recognized for their accomplishments were:
Support Staff Employees of the Year:
- Kasey Doolittle, Trenton High School
- Dana Creason, Trenton Middle School
- Sonci Jones, Rissler Elementary School
Employees Recognized for Years of Service:
- 30 Years of Service:
- Mary Ellen Johnson
- 20 Years of Service:
- Kelli Griffith
- Jenny Otto
- Taya Ray
- 15 Years of Service:
- Amy Overstreet
- Illisha Slater
- Tawnya Farmer
- Anna Muselman
- Charley Crimi
- Heather Epperson
- 10 Years of Service:
- Tonya Patridge
- Jackie Price
- Tyann Cox
- Rachael Rongey
- Tyler Busick
- 5 Years of Service:
- Trey Shields
- Lori Shuler
- Brian Sager
- Kevin Hixson
- Caitlin McNabb
- Amanda Tatum
- Corbin Coe
- Shanin Parks
- Taylor Ormsby
- Angela Lovell
- Tashyana Dowell
- Lucas Lewis
- Emily Wood
An open house was also held on May 17 to honor Trenton R-9 retirees.