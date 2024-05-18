Trenton R-9 School District recognizes employees for years of service and achievements

Share To Your Social Network

Trenton R-9 School District employees were recognized on May 17 with Trenton Middle School Counselor, Leslie Woodard, named the district’s Teacher of the Year.



Other staff members recognized for their accomplishments were:

Support Staff Employees of the Year:

Kasey Doolittle, Trenton High School

Dana Creason, Trenton Middle School

Sonci Jones, Rissler Elementary School

Employees Recognized for Years of Service:

30 Years of Service: Mary Ellen Johnson

20 Years of Service: Kelli Griffith Jenny Otto Taya Ray

15 Years of Service: Amy Overstreet Illisha Slater Tawnya Farmer Anna Muselman Charley Crimi Heather Epperson

10 Years of Service: Tonya Patridge Jackie Price Tyann Cox Rachael Rongey Tyler Busick

5 Years of Service: Trey Shields Lori Shuler Brian Sager Kevin Hixson Caitlin McNabb Amanda Tatum Corbin Coe Shanin Parks Taylor Ormsby Angela Lovell Tashyana Dowell Lucas Lewis Emily Wood



An open house was also held on May 17 to honor Trenton R-9 retirees.

