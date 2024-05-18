Trenton R-9 School District recognizes employees for years of service and achievements

Trenton R-9 School District
Trenton R-9 School District employees were recognized on May 17 with Trenton Middle School Counselor, Leslie Woodard, named the district’s Teacher of the Year.

Other staff members recognized for their accomplishments were:

Support Staff Employees of the Year:

  • Kasey Doolittle, Trenton High School
  • Dana Creason, Trenton Middle School
  • Sonci Jones, Rissler Elementary School

Employees Recognized for Years of Service:

  • 30 Years of Service:
    • Mary Ellen Johnson
  • 20 Years of Service:
    • Kelli Griffith
    • Jenny Otto
    • Taya Ray
  • 15 Years of Service:
    • Amy Overstreet
    • Illisha Slater
    • Tawnya Farmer
    • Anna Muselman
    • Charley Crimi
    • Heather Epperson
  • 10 Years of Service:
    • Tonya Patridge
    • Jackie Price
    • Tyann Cox
    • Rachael Rongey
    • Tyler Busick
  • 5 Years of Service:
    • Trey Shields
    • Lori Shuler
    • Brian Sager
    • Kevin Hixson
    • Caitlin McNabb
    • Amanda Tatum
    • Corbin Coe
    • Shanin Parks
    • Taylor Ormsby
    • Angela Lovell
    • Tashyana Dowell
    • Lucas Lewis
    • Emily Wood

An open house was also held on May 17 to honor Trenton R-9 retirees.

