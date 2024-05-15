Driver dies in Highway 21 crash in Jefferson County

Share To Your Social Network

A single-vehicle accident on Highway 21 south of Highway 141 resulted in the death of a St. Louis man on May 14, 2024. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the accident occurred at approximately 12:30 p.m.

Joseph G. Maniaci, 63, was driving a 2006 Buick Rendezvous northbound when the vehicle began to skid. The Buick ran off the west side of the road and struck the concrete median wall. The vehicle overturned, and Maniaci, who was not wearing a seat belt, was ejected from the vehicle.

Maniaci was pronounced dead at the scene by Rock Township Ambulance personnel at 12:40 p.m. The Jefferson County Medical Examiner transported his body to the St. Louis County Morgue.

The Buick Rendezvous was totaled in the accident and was taken from the scene by Miners Towing.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol was assisted by Corporal D.A. Crowell in the investigation.

