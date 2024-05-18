Chillicothe Municipal Utilities installs surveillance at burn and yard waste collection sites

Share To Your Social Network

Chillicothe Municipal Utilities (CMU) has installed surveillance at the burn site and yard waste collection site due to ongoing unauthorized dumping. Anyone caught dumping unacceptable items will be fined.

CMU states the burn site is designated only for trees, brush, and limbs.

The yard waste collection site is for grass clippings, leaves, garden and flower bed vegetation, and small non-woody shrub trimmings. Materials must be free of rocks, lumber, limbs, and trash. Additionally, materials must be removed from containers such as trash bags, boxes, and lawn bags.

Residents are reminded that littering is prohibited at the burn site and yard waste collection site. CMU emphasizes that maintaining cleanliness in these areas is essential to the well-being of the community and environment.

The Chillicothe burn site is located on Highway 238 east of the railroad tracks. The yard waste collection site is at 201 South Mitchell Avenue.

