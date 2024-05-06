Newtown-Harris School celebrates top graduates

Share To Your Social Network

During the graduation ceremonies on Sunday afternoon, Newtown Harris School recognized its top academic students. The event celebrated the achievements of the graduating class.

Grant Oaks was named the class valedictorian, while Landry Oaks and Brett Otto were honored as salutatorians. A total of twelve seniors received their diplomas in the ceremony.

This recognition marks a significant milestone in the academic journeys of these students, highlighting their dedication and hard work throughout their school years.

