Chillicothe Fire Department responds to two vehicle fires on Thursday

Share To Your Social Network

The Chillicothe Fire Department responded to two vehicle fires on Thursday afternoon, May 16. Both vehicles were considered total losses.

One vehicle fire occurred in the Walmart parking lot. The fire department reports that, upon arrival, it found a sport utility vehicle with a fire under the hood and in the dash area inside the vehicle. The owner, identified as Ashley Chadwick of Mooresville, was standing away from the SUV.

Firefighters used 100 feet of hose to puncture the hood and spray the engine compartment. A crosslay was pulled, and foam was used to spray the inside of the vehicle. Seven hundred fifty gallons of water and foam were used to extinguish the fire.

When it was paged to the fire, the department was told there was an animal inside the vehicle, however, no animals were found.

The fire department was at the scene in the Walmart parking lot for approximately one hour.

The other vehicle fire occurred 11 miles south of Chillicothe on Highway 65. Upon arrival, firefighters found a vehicle sitting on the west side of the road fully engulfed in flames. The four occupants were standing away from the vehicle.

A crosslay was pulled, and firefighters began extinguishing the flames.

Firefighters from Hale and Avalon arrived with two fire apparatuses. Approximately 700 gallons of water were used.

The vehicle owner was identified as Nicole Bader of Carrollton.

The Chillicothe Fire Department was at the scene of the fire for approximately 20 minutes.

Related