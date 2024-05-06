Share To Your Social Network

Lewis A. Slaughter, 66, of Princeton, MO, passed away on Friday, May 2, 2024, at Northcare Hospice in North Kansas City, MO.

Lewis was born on September 4, 1957, in Bethany, MO, the son of Charles M. and Mary Sue (Alpert) Slaughter. He graduated from Princeton High School, where he played football. Lewis was a truck driver and valued hard work both on the farm and in his trucking career.

On July 15, 1989, he married Brenda Dallas at Modena Baptist Church in Modena, MO. She survives at the home.

Additional survivors include his children, Dennis M. Slaughter of Manheim, Germany; Debbie (Chris) Hamilton of Kansas City, KS; Michael (Marcie) Lewis of Kansas City, MO; Madison Lewis of Columbia, MO; and Riley (Maci) Lewis of Newtown, MO. He also leaves behind 12 grandchildren—Jackie, Jordan, Madison, Jayci, Riley, Lacie, Abbi, Macey, Remi, Konner, Dylan, and Tate—and seven great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sisters, Susan (John) Voss and Shirley Thomas; and his brothers, David (Jennifer) Slaughter and Ross (Dawn) Slaughter.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his son, Jason Lewis; his granddaughter, Jaden Lewis; and his brother, Danny Slaughter.

Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, at Roberson Funeral Home in Princeton, MO. Burial with military rites will follow at Princeton Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. on the day of the service at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society, care of Roberson Funeral Home, P.O. Box 316, Princeton, MO 64673.

Related