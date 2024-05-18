Trenton receives cost-sharing grant for sidewalks on Highway 6

Share To Your Social Network

The City of Trenton has received a cost-sharing grant for sidewalks along Highway 6 on the west edge of town, extending from Fourth Street to Dollar General.

Missouri Department of Transportation Northwest District Eastern Area Engineer Michael Marriott reports the project is funded by the Transportation Alternatives Program. Marriott explains that the program is funded with federal money funneled through the state.

The Trenton City Council has committed funding for the project on the west edge of town.

The city also plans to apply for a grant for another sidewalk within the city limits along 16th Street, from the apartments on Park Lane to Oklahoma Avenue.

