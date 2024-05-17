Trenton High School students receive academic awards and recognitions

Share To Your Social Network

Awards have been announced for Trenton High School ninth through 11th-grade students.

Among the awards, 21 students were named for the Joseph Baldwin Academy. They are Catelin Bowe, Barrett Clark, Shaina Frisbie, Emma Gifford, Selena Hansen, Dillon Hunter, Ryeland Kirk, Matthew Kralicek, Henry Lasley, Colton Ledbetter, Logan Mehrhoff, Bradly Miller, Daniel Newton, Ashlyn Pagel, Gage Pierce, Caleb Ray, Eric Schlichting, Caleb Shell, Ethan Shell, Camden Skipper, and Jacob White.

Jacob Horton was named for Missouri Boys State. Abbye Johnson was named for Missouri Girls State.

A North Central Missouri College Dual Credit Scholarship went to Jacob Horton.

The Gardner Courtesy Award went to Titus Kottwitz and Kinsley Otto.

The I Dare You Leadership Award went to Jacob Horton and Abbye Johnson.

Sofia Currie received the Seal of Biliteracy.

Students receiving academic letters were recognized. They included 23 freshmen, 19 sophomores, and 27 juniors.

Students of the Quarter for each quarter were recognized. For the first quarter, they were Trinity Barrer, Alyssa Bunnell, Mason Rongey, and Robert Muselman. For the second quarter, they were Makayla Mejia, Katy Simpson, Sheldon Ishmael, and Seth Doolittle. For the third quarter, they were Lucy Price, Isaac Dixon, Sofia Currie, and Jena Harris. Students of the Fourth Quarter were Henry Lasley, Kaidence Griffith, Arianna Ortega, and Zane Michael.

THS students recognized for perfect attendance were Alyssa Bunnell, Shaina Frisbie, and Robbie Woods.

Seventeen students were recognized as three-sport athletes. They were Kambrea Brown, Barrett Clark, Avery Clark, Kaegen Croy, Braydon Holtzclaw, Cooper Houser, Aiden Kempton, Henry Lasley, Bradly Miller, Elijah Miller, Remi Olmstead, Asher Pryor, Mason Rongey, Bradyn Sager, Logan Sahagan, Camden Skipper, and Jacob White.

