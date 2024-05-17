Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 10 arrests in north Missouri from May 13-16, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 10 arrests in north Missouri between May 13, 2024, and May 16, 2024. These arrests were made for various offenses, including driving while intoxicated, possession of controlled substances, and resisting arrest.

Garret L. Smith, 23, of Hannibal, Missouri, was arrested on May 15, 2024, at 4:07 p.m. in Ralls County. He faces charges of resisting arrest, driving while suspended, and a window tint violation. Smith was released after his arrest.

Keith D. Morris, 63, of Unionville, Missouri, was arrested on May 16, 2024, at 12:13 a.m. in Putnam County. He was charged with driving while intoxicated (DWI) due to alcohol consumption. Morris was held at the Putnam County Jail on a 12-hour hold.

Shambrai E. Hinojosa, 49, of Hannibal, Missouri, was arrested on May 16, 2024, at 7:44 p.m. in Ralls County. Hinojosa was charged with driving while intoxicated as a prior offender, driving while suspended, no insurance, and expired registration. He was released after his arrest.

Tyler H. Thurman, 24, of Pollock, Missouri, was arrested on May 16, 2024, at 10:22 p.m. in Sullivan County. He was charged with driving while intoxicated. Thurman was held at the Sullivan County Jail and is bondable.

Caden J. Fletcher, 21, of Union Star, Missouri, was arrested on May 13, 2024, at 7:17 p.m. in DeKalb County. Fletcher faces charges of leaving the scene of an accident (felony), careless and imprudent driving, and not wearing a seat belt. He was held at the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

Henry A. Wentworth, 41, of Maryville, Missouri, was arrested on May 14, 2024, at 1:35 p.m. in Buchanan County. He was taken into custody for a Henry County misdemeanor warrant related to traffic violations. Wentworth was held at the Buchanan County Law Enforcement Center and is bondable.

Carol J. Smith, 56, of Platte City, Missouri, was arrested on May 14, 2024, at 4:23 p.m. in DeKalb County. She faces charges of being a fugitive from out of state (felony), possession of a controlled substance (felony), and unlawful use of drug paraphernalia. Smith is held at the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail with no bond.

Susan C. Rawlings, 61, of Weatherby, Missouri, was arrested on May 14, 2024, at 5:11 p.m. in DeKalb County. She was charged with possession of a controlled substance (felony), unlawful use of drug paraphernalia, and failure to yield to oncoming traffic. Rawlings was held at the Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail on a 24-hour hold.

Christopher J. Lewis, 34, of Lincoln, Nebraska, was arrested on May 15, 2024, at 1:20 a.m. in Atchison County. Lewis faces charges of failing to drive on the right half of the roadway and having an excessive blood alcohol content (CMV .04 or more). He was held at the Atchison County Sheriff’s Office on a 12-hour hold.

Michael J. Beebe, 33, of Omaha, Nebraska, was arrested on May 16, 2024, at 12:36 a.m. in Holt County. He was charged with operating a motor vehicle in a careless and imprudent manner, failing to place a vehicle not in motion as far right as possible, and misdemeanor DWI due to alcohol consumption. Beebe was held at the Holt County Sheriff’s Office on a 12-hour hold.

The above charges are mere accusations and not evidence of guilt. Evidence in support of the charges must be presented before a court of competent jurisdiction whose duty is to determine guilt or innocence.

