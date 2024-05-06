Trenton man charged with DWI and reckless driving

Share To Your Social Network

Misdemeanor charges have been filed against a Trenton resident following an April 19 police investigation at 26th and Chicago in North Trenton.

Michel Sergo Zessi, 41, faces charges of driving while intoxicated for the second time and careless and imprudent driving. The charges stem from allegations that Zessi failed to stop at a stop sign and subsequently drove his pickup truck into a ditch.

Zessi is required to post a $10,000 cash bond and is scheduled to appear in the associate division of the Grundy County Circuit Court on May 14. He had previously pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated in Laclede County in 2011.

Related