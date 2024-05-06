Learn about aging in place at Livingston County’s “Aging in Place Resource Fair”

Share To Your Social Network

In celebration of Older Americans Month, Livingston County Health Center will host the “Aging in Place Resource Fair” at their location on Thursday, May 16, from 2 to 4:30 p.m.

Representatives from local and statewide resources will be on hand to provide information on benefits counseling, transportation, family caregiver services, avoiding Medicare fraud, nutrition, physical therapy options, assistive technology for disabilities, medication safety, emergency home security, immunizations, community action programs, and more.

“The goal is to bring awareness to what resources are out there to assist us with aging in place,” said Ann Burchett. “It’s an important topic to discuss as we are living much longer than ever before, and it’s a destination we will all reach at some point.”

Everyone attending will receive a free 100W LED Dusk-to-Dawn Porch Light Bulb to kick off the “Leave the Light On” project from the Health Center’s Aging in Place initiative.

Burchett also encouraged family members and caregivers to attend. “You may not need these resources at this time in your life, but they may be helpful for future changes,” she said. “We encourage anyone interested to attend so they can gather valuable information, not only for themselves but also on behalf of a friend, spouse, parent, grandparent, or neighbor.”

There will also be beverages, light snacks, giveaways, and the opportunity to connect with other people of age.

The event will be held in the Health Center basement, located at 800 Adam Drive. The basement is wheelchair accessible, and people with disabilities are encouraged to attend.

