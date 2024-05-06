Trenton motorcycle group to bless bikes and more on May 18

Share To Your Social Network

The Trenton Chapter of the Christian Motorcycle Association, Trenton Light Riders, will set up in Trenton on Saturday, May 18.

A spokesperson stated that members will bless any vehicle with wheels, including motorcycles, ATVs, side-by-sides, bicycles, and wheelchairs from 10 a.m. until 1 p.m. Members will also pray for the safety of all drivers and riders.

Attendees are invited to learn more about the Christian Motorcycle Association during the event which will take place under a tent on the east side of Eastgate Shopping Center.

This year’s officers include Ed Johnson as chapter president and Larry Hudgins as vice president.

Related