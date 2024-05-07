One dead, one injured in collision on Highway 160 in Highlandville

Share To Your Social Network

A collision occurred at the intersection of US 160 and Rescue Lane in Highlandville, Missouri, on May 6, 2024, resulting in one fatality and one person injured. The crash involved a 2003 Chrysler Town & Country and a 2016 Ford F150.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the incident happened at around 1:10 p.m. when the Chrysler, driven northbound by Norma M. Whisnant, 80, of Clever, Missouri, crossed the centerline. Michael S. Jackson, 46, of Highlandville, driving the Ford southbound, swerved in an attempt to avoid a collision. Despite his efforts, the front driver’s side of the Chrysler struck the front driver’s side of the Ford.

Whisnant was pronounced deceased at the scene by Christian County Coroner Mandi Armitage. Jackson suffered moderate injuries and was transported by Christian County Ambulance District (CCAD) to Cox South Springfield.

Both drivers were reported to have been wearing seat belts at the time of the crash. The vehicles sustained total damage and were towed from the scene by Kenny’s Towing.

This marks the 30th fatality on roads patrolled by Troop D in 2024.

