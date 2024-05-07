Fatal crash claims life of Richmond man on State Route T

May 7, 2024
A Ray County man lost his life in a car crash late Monday evening on State Route T south of W 88th Street. Jason A. Pettiecord, 26, from Richmond, was pronounced deceased following the accident involving his 2000 Dodge Neon.

The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported that the crash occurred at approximately 7:14 p.m., when Pettiecord’s vehicle veered off the right side of the road, struck an embankment, and overturned. The vehicle suffered total damage and was subsequently towed by Green’s Automotive of Richmond. Authorities confirmed that he was not wearing a seat belt at the time of the accident.

Pettiecord was transported by the Ray County Coroner’s Office to Thurman Funeral Home in Richmond. 

The Ray County Sheriff’s Department and the Richmond Police Department assisted at the scene.

This incident marks the 24th fatal crash and 25th fatality in the area for 2024.

