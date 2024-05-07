Share To Your Social Network

Helen M. Lawson, age 84, a resident of Braymer, Missouri, passed away on Saturday, May 4, 2024, at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas. Born on June 19, 1939, in Ray County, Missouri, she was the daughter of Raymond and Ruth (Stratton) McElwee. She married Freddy Lawson on April 18, 1981, in Braymer, Missouri, who preceded her in death on July 13, 2013.

Helen served as the Office Manager at the University of Southern Mississippi for 24 years. A devout member of the First Baptist Church in Braymer, she also enjoyed painting crafts at the Golden Age Nursing Home, where she resided.

She is survived by three brothers, Bill McElwee and his wife Wanda, Charles McElwee, all of Braymer, Missouri, and Terry McElwee and his wife Clea of St. Charles, Missouri; one sister, Nancy Caudle and her husband David, also of Braymer, Missouri; along with several nieces and nephews. In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her brothers Johnny, Larry, and Bobby McElwee; and sisters-in-law Janice and Leanna McElwee.

Funeral services will be held at Lindley Pitts Funeral Home in Braymer, Missouri, on Friday, May 10, 2024, at 11:00 a.m. A visitation is scheduled at the same location from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service. Friends may also visit on Thursday, May 9, 2024, from noon until 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Evergreen Cemetery in Braymer, Missouri. Memorial contributions can be made to Black Oak Cemetery and may be left at or mailed to Lindley Pitts Funeral Home, P.O. Box 47, Chillicothe, Missouri 64601.

