EAA Chapter 944 in Chillicothe to serve breakfast, offer free flights for kids

Share To Your Social Network

The Experimental Aircraft Association Chapter 944 of Chillicothe will host the 29th Annual Fly-In/Drive-In Pancake Breakfast and Young Eagle Flights on June 8 at the Chillicothe Municipal Airport.

A delicious breakfast consisting of pancakes, scrambled eggs, sausage, orange juice, and coffee will be served from 7 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. Breakfast prices are set at $7 for adults and $4 for children aged six to 12, while children five and under can eat for free.

Lunch will be available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Free Young Eagle Flights will be offered to youth aged 8 to 17. Registration for the flights will be open from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. A parent or legal guardian must be present on June 8 to register.

Donations are encouraged for the EAA Chapter 944’s Youth Education Fund.

Related