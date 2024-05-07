Grundy County Commission approves $33,316 bid for 911 site cabinets

On May 7, the Grundy County Commission approved a bid for installing two outdoor communications cabinets at county 911 sites.

The proposal, from Command 1 based in California, Missouri, included costs of $9,837 for the Spickard site and $11,337 for the Galt site. Additionally, the bid incorporated an option for air conditioning at both locations, totaling $12,142. The overall expenditure for this project stands at $33,316.

Command 1’s submission was the only bid received for this project.

As of now, there is no estimated completion date for these upgrades.

