Free tour of Putnam County’s notable gardens in June

On Wednesday, June 26, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m., gardeners will have the opportunity to tour the farms and gardens of Duane Carney and David Hyle in Putnam County.

The first stop is at the home of Duane Carney, located at 39694 State Highway W, Unionville. From Kirksville, travel west on Highway 6 to Novinger, then take Highway 149 North to Martinstown. At Martinstown, take Highway W west for about two miles. The house is on the right (north) side of the road and is gray with teal shutters.

During this tour, attendees will observe how Duane cultivates a variety of fruit trees and plants, including about 600 hills of potatoes. Most of his vegetables are grown in an enclosed raised bed. Visitors will also see how Duane uses large containers to collect rainwater for watering his gardens, and fencing to protect his fruit and vegetable plantings from predators.

The tour will conclude at the farm of David Hyle, located at 19204 State Highway 149, in Putnam County, between Martinstown and Highway 136. David utilizes a solar passive greenhouse and solar power to operate it. The tour will showcase tropical plants such as coffee, lemon, and banana trees, along with flowers and vegetables. Additionally, David grows plants in raised beds and maintains a fish pond in the greenhouse, which he uses to water his plants. He has successfully grown a 19-pound cabbage in the greenhouse.

Attendance is free. To register, visit this link by June 24. You may also email [email protected] or by phone at 660-665-9866.

