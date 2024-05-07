Former Chillicothe residents charged with child sex crimes

Share To Your Social Network

Two former residents of Chillicothe have been charged with serious felony offenses in Livingston County, stemming from their alleged sexual involvement with a juvenile.

Dakota Wayne Akers, 26, and Jena Michael Akers, 27, who now reside in Memphis, Tennessee, each face charges of sexual exploitation of a minor, use of a child in a sexual performance, and possession of child pornography. This involves either a second or subsequent offense or possession of more than 20 images or a single film or videotape. Neither individual is eligible for bond.

According to court documents, the Akers are accused of producing child pornography by video recording a victim under 18 years old, coercing the victim to participate in a sexual performance, and possessing child pornography that graphically depicts the victim in sexually explicit acts. The alleged misconduct began in 2022.

