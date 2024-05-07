Share To Your Social Network

Tammy L. Kennedy, a resident of Trenton, Missouri, passed away at 3:48 a.m. on Sunday, May 5, 2024, at the University of Kansas Medical Center in Kansas City, Kansas, surrounded by family and friends.

Family visitation will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2024, from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. at the mortuary. Following the visitation, funeral services will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. at Resthaven Mortuary in Trenton, Missouri. Burial will follow in Resthaven Memorial Gardens, also in Trenton.

Memorials to help with final expenses may be left with the mortuary.

Tammy was born on November 27, 1972, in St. Joseph, Missouri, and was the daughter of Marvin H. Justus Jr. and Karen Kay Treese-Spencer. In her early years, Tammy worked as a CNA before becoming a stay-at-home mom.

She is survived by her daughter, Brett Kennedy, and her son, Zach Kennedy, both of Trenton; her mother, Karen Spencer of Trenton; two brothers, Patrick Snow of Trenton and Michael Justus of St. Joseph; and one sister, Amy Skidmore of St. Joseph. She was preceded in death by her father, Marvin, and her brother, Peter Justus.

