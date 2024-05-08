Missouri 4-H Foundation marks 75 years of youth empowerment

Share To Your Social Network

The Missouri 4-H Foundation celebrates its 75th anniversary this year, highlighting the impact of decades of dedication to nurturing young leaders and fostering community development across the state.

Celebrations will include recognition of individuals and programs supported by the foundation, as well as opportunities for friends of 4-H to come together, according to Rachel Augustine, director of the Missouri 4-H Foundation.

“Over the past 75 years, the Missouri 4-H Foundation has been instrumental in empowering generations of young people to become confident, capable, and compassionate leaders,” Augustine stated. “As we celebrate this momentous occasion, we reflect on our rich history of service and look forward to the countless opportunities that lie ahead as we continue to inspire and empower Missouri’s youth.”

Established in 1949, the Missouri 4-H Foundation has empowered youth through innovative programs, hands-on experiences, and mentorship opportunities. The foundation offers more than 70 college scholarships to young people of all backgrounds and provides direct program support to the University of Missouri Extension 4-H Center for Youth Development. The Foundation also manages a group of endowments underpinning the future of 4-H programs across Missouri.

“Missouri has more than 50,000 4-H members, as well as thousands of volunteers, donors, and professional staff representing every county in our state,” Augustine noted. “With nearly 1,200 4-H clubs and strong partnerships across communities, 4-H continues to have a positive impact on the social, emotional, and physical success of our young people – and the adults who support them.”

Founded on the principles of leadership, citizenship, and service, the Missouri 4-H Foundation has remained steadfast in its commitment to providing young people with the resources, skills, and support necessary to thrive in an ever-changing world.

As the foundation looks forward in its mission of empowering youth to reach their full potential and become catalysts for positive change in their communities, the opportunities are vast. A recent study by the National 4-H Council found that 4-H alumni are three times more likely to participate in community service and twice as likely to aim to be leaders.

Through agricultural education, STEM initiatives, leadership development, community service projects, and more, the Missouri 4-H Foundation has adapted to meet the evolving needs of Missouri’s youths, ensuring they are well-equipped to succeed in the 21st century and beyond. Learn more about the Missouri 4-H Foundation, its leadership, and upcoming events such as the Clover Classic Golf Tournament on the Missouri 4-H Foundation website.

Related