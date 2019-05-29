North Central Missouri College hosts FFA officer training

The Missouri FFA Association conducted officer training workshops on the North Central Missouri College campus in Trenton on Wednesday, May 29th. Approximately 200 Chapter FFA officers and advisors from high schools across northwest Missouri participated in the workshops.

LEAD workshops are held at eight sites throughout Missouri with more than 1,200 chapter officers expected to participate, according to Keith Dietzschold, Missouri FFA Executive Secretary. “The training session focuses on empowering officer teams to work together effectively. Topics addressed including handling team conflict, team conduct standards and effective use of chapter committees.” Past and current Missouri FFA Officers led the training sessions.

The conferences are sponsored by the Missouri FFA Leadership Fund.