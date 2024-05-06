Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 22 north Missouri arrests between May 2-5, 2024

Share To Your Social Network

The Missouri State Highway Patrol has reported twenty-two arrests in north Missouri between May 2 and May 5, 2024. The offenses leading to these arrests included driving while intoxicated, failure to maintain traffic lanes, lack of valid driving permits, and several outstanding warrants.

Hays, Ashley N, a 27-year-old male from Louisiana, MO, was arrested on May 3 at 6:09 p.m. in Ralls County. He faced charges of felony driving without a valid license, speeding, and not wearing a seatbelt. He was released on summons.

Hays, Ronni M, a 43-year-old female from Kirksville, MO, was detained later that day at 10:52 p.m. in Adair County on charges of driving while intoxicated due to alcohol. She was taken to Adair County Jail but subsequently released.

Burgos-Soldevila, Manuel A., aged 27 from Kissimmee, FL, was arrested on May 4 at 12:28 a.m. in Adair County. He was charged with driving while intoxicated, failing to register his motor vehicle, and failing to signal. He was released after his arrest.

Leftwich, Jasmine R., a 36-year-old female from Clarence, MO, was apprehended at 12:45 a.m. in Macon County. She faced charges of driving while intoxicated and failure to drive in the right lane of a highway with two or more lanes. She was held at Macon County Jail before being released.

Johnson, Devontez M, a 27-year-old male from Irwinton, GA, was also arrested for driving while intoxicated in Adair County on May 4 at 1:12 a.m. He too was released from Adair County Jail after his arrest.

Craig, Andrew T, a 30-year-old male from Quincy, IL, faced charges as a prior offender of driving while intoxicated. He was arrested on May 4 at 2:52 a.m. and held in Adair County Jail before his release.

Benton, Raymond M, an 80-year-old male from Moberly, MO, was taken into custody on May 5 at 1:30 a.m. in Randolph County on a felony warrant. He was held at Randolph County Jail and his release was subject to bond.

Mott, Paul W, 33, from St. Joseph, MO, faced multiple charges including misdemeanor DWI, driving while revoked, and failure to maintain lane. He was arrested on May 2 at 6:12 p.m. in Buchanan County and held on a 24-hour hold at the Law Enforcement Center.

Anderson, Jesse J, a 29-year-old female from Craig, MO, was arrested on May 3 at 1:40 p.m. in Holt County. She was charged with misdemeanor driving while intoxicated, failing to drive on the right half of the roadway resulting in an accident, and driving without insurance. She was held on a 12-hour hold at Holt County Jail.

Zook, Jeremy A., a 31-year-old male from Gladstone, MO, was arrested on May 3 at 6:05 p.m. in Caldwell County on a misdemeanor traffic warrant. He was held at Caldwell County Detention Center but was bondable.

Hayes, Thomas A., aged 33, from Saint Joseph, MO, was arrested for a misdemeanor warrant related to non-support on May 3 at 8:52 p.m. in Buchanan County. He was released after being held at the Law Enforcement Center.

King, Logan B, a 20-year-old male from Maryville, MO, was arrested at 9:00 p.m. on May 3 in Nodaway County. He was charged with being a minor visibly intoxicated and not wearing a seatbelt. He was held at Nodaway County Jail and later released.

Giamalva, Briley D, 49, from Archie, MO, was arrested on May 3 at 11:14 p.m. in Nodaway County for driving while intoxicated as a prior offender, careless and imprudent driving involving a crash, and driving while revoked. She was taken to Mosaic Hospital in Maryville and released.

Rushing, Rashod O, a 36-year-old male from Daingerfield, TX, faced several charges including being a felony fugitive from another state, possession of a controlled substance, exceeding the speed limit by 26 mph or more, and driving without a valid license. He was arrested on May 3 at 11:54 p.m. in Daviess County and held at Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail without bond.

Lopez, Abigail V, aged 29 from Saint Joseph, MO, was arrested on May 4 at 2:48 a.m. in Andrew County for misdemeanor DWI and driving without headlights. She was held at Andrew County Jail on a 12-hour hold.

McCord, Bryant W, 23, from Grant City, MO, was arrested for alcohol-related DWI on May 4 at 11:36 p.m. in Worth County. He was released from the Worth County Sheriff’s Department.

Silvey, Joseph A, a 33-year-old male from Cameron, MO, was detained on May 5 at 2:09 a.m. in Clinton County for DWI as a prior offender. He was held on a 12-hour hold at Clinton County Jail.

Villegas Mendoza, Jose, aged 40 from San Antonio, TX, was taken into custody on May 5 at 9:12 a.m. in Holt County. He was charged with misdemeanor DWI, driving without a valid driver’s license, and not having insurance. He was held at SO Andrew County but was bondable.

Mamaker, Mark J, a 38-year-old male from Saint Joseph, MO, faced multiple charges including driving while revoked, failing to register a motor vehicle, and a misdemeanor warrant for driving while revoked. He was arrested on May 5 at 4:24 p.m. in Buchanan County and held at the Law Enforcement Center on bondable terms.

Rimmer, Recolla L, 40, from Omaha, NE, was arrested on a misdemeanor speed-related warrant on May 5 at 5:23 p.m. in Holt County. He was held at Holt County Sheriff’s Office and was bondable.

Boyer, Victor A, aged 66 from Gallatin, MO, faced charges including felony possession of a controlled substance, DWI involving drugs, excessive speed, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia. He was arrested on May 5 at 6:57 p.m. in Daviess County and held on a 24-hour hold at Daviess DeKalb Regional Jail.

Munoz Orona, Rosalio, a 53-year-old male from Topeka, KS, was arrested on May 5 at 8:05 p.m. in Atchison County. He was charged with failure to drive on the right half of the roadway, having no valid driver’s license, and misdemeanor DWI. He was released from Holt County Sheriff’s Department.

Related