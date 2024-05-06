Share To Your Social Network

Darlene Marie Hamsher passed away on May 1, 2024, at Joplin Gardens Nursing Home in Joplin, Missouri. A Celebration of Life will be held at Emmanuel Baptist Church, 300 N Pennsylvania, Webb City, Missouri, on May 9, 2024. The visitation will begin at 10 a.m., followed by the Celebration of Life at 11 a.m. Burial will take place at Wild Rose Cemetery in Webb City.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Emmanuel Baptist Church building fund in memory of Darlene.

Darlene was born on May 30, 1935, near Salem, Nebraska, to Harold and Elizabeth (Allen) Crow. The family moved to Grundy County, Missouri in 1941. Darlene graduated from Trenton High School in 1952. She married Richard (Dick) Dean on October 6, 1952. They were married for 49 years until his death on October 22, 2001. They had one daughter, Vickie. Darlene married Calvin (Keith) Hamsher on January 4, 2015.

Darlene worked as a Postmaster for the U.S. Postal Service for many years at the Galt Post Office. She retired in January 1999. Upon her retirement, they moved to Webb City.

Darlene loved the Lord and was always involved in church activities. She was a member of the Galt Christian Church until the move to Webb City, where she joined Emmanuel Baptist. She was a faithful prayer warrior. She was always busy doing volunteer work—she delivered Meals on Wheels; cooked meals at the church; and did taxes for those who needed help—these are just a few examples of her service.

Darlene loved her family, not just her immediate family but her large extended family. She devoted hours to genealogy research of the various family branches and loved to tell anyone who would listen about her latest findings. She was responsible for organizing many family reunions over the years.

She is survived by Keith Hamsher and her daughter, Vickie (Warren) Brown. Granddaughter, Brandy (David) Carlson; grandsons, Trevor (Nicole) Brown; Dustin (Becky) Brown; and Cody Brown. Great granddaughters, Addysen Carlson, Addyson Johnson, Alexus Brown, Freyia Brown, and Everleigh Brown. Stepchildren, Carisa (John) Henkle; Tom (Mary) Hamsher; Brian (Melinda) Hamsher. Step-grandchildren Dani (Gavin) McAllister, Garrison, and Colton Henkle. Additionally, two sisters-in-law survive Darlene, Mary Lou (Dean) Polley and Esther (Crow) Pierce, along with numerous cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral arrangements are under the personal care and direction of Simpson Funeral Home.

