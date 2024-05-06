Severe weather forecast tonight for northern Missouri

Share To Your Social Network

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Pleasant Hill is predicting the possibility of severe weather for this evening, as a line of severe thunderstorms is expected to sweep from west to east between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m.

Residents in affected areas should brace for damaging straight-line winds reaching up to 75 mph, the potential for a few tornadoes, and hail up to the size of half-dollars. Approximately one inch of rainfall, potentially more in localized areas, could lead to additional river flooding.

Current Forecast For North Missouri As Of 7:30 am, Monday, May 6, 2024:

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 3 am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 58. Southeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three-quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. West southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 10%.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers after 1 am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east-southeast after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Each image below is clickable and will open full size in a new browser window.

Related