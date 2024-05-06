Severe weather forecast tonight for northern Missouri

The National Weather Service (NWS) in Pleasant Hill is predicting the possibility of severe weather for this evening, as a line of severe thunderstorms is expected to sweep from west to east between 8 p.m. and 3 a.m.

Residents in affected areas should brace for damaging straight-line winds reaching up to 75 mph, the potential for a few tornadoes, and hail up to the size of half-dollars. Approximately one inch of rainfall, potentially more in localized areas, could lead to additional river flooding.

Current Forecast For North Missouri As Of 7:30 am, Monday, May 6, 2024:

Today: Mostly cloudy, with a high near 74. Southeast wind 5 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 24 mph.

Tonight: Showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 3 am. Some of the storms could produce heavy rainfall. Low around 58. Southeast wind 9 to 16 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. The chance of precipitation is 90%. New rainfall amounts between three-quarters and one inch possible.

Tuesday: A slight chance of showers and thunderstorms before 7 am. Mostly sunny, with a high near 75. West southwest wind 9 to 15 mph, with gusts as high as 22 mph. The chance of precipitation is 10%.

Tuesday Night: A slight chance of showers after 1 am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 54. Southwest wind 6 to 9 mph becoming east-southeast after midnight. The chance of precipitation is 20%.

Each image below is clickable and will open full size in a new browser window.

 

Storm Timing May 6

Severe Stoms Monday May 6

 

Wind Threat May 6

