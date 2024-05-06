Milan kicks off summer with a full day of community fun

Share To Your Social Network

The Milan Chamber of Commerce is set to host the annual “Market on Main Summer Kickoff” on May 25, 2024. This eagerly awaited event will take place on Milan Square, featuring a range of activities suited for all ages, promising a fun-filled day for the entire community.

The day will start early with the Rick Gardner Memorial Fireman’s Breakfast from 7 a.m. to 11 a.m., where attendees can also register for the Rinehart Memorial Car Show during the same hours. The Memorial Service and 21 Gun Salute are scheduled for 9 a.m., followed by museum tours that will continue until 2 p.m.

For those interested in senior activities, registration at the Senior Center will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Meanwhile, the vibrant Rinehart Memorial Car Show will kick off at 10 a.m. Outdoor enthusiasts can enjoy games of cornhole at the Poole Amphitheater from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., and children will be thrilled with bounce houses available from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Class Parade will start at 11 a.m. at the southwest corner of the square, immediately followed by a pie and ice cream social at the Senior Center until 2 p.m. At noon, a foam party will commence, sure to delight younger participants, and dunk tanks will be available from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. School tours are scheduled between 2 p.m. and 3 p.m.

The excitement will peak at 3 p.m. with the “Rolling of the Balls” event, and the day will conclude with the Milan Old Timers Rodeo at the Expo at 7 p.m.

